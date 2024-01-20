Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

