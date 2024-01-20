Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 82.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,787,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,684 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

