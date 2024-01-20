Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,181,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.40.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

