Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 55.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

