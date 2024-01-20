Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $98,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 96.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

