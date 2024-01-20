Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 632 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.9 %

GL stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

