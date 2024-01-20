Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.48. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

