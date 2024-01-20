Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envestnet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 206.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after buying an additional 498,671 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Envestnet Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

