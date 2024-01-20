Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

