Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

