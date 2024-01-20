Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.10. 215 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the period.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

