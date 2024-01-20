Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $390.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PANW opened at $337.74 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $340.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.