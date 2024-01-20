Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

