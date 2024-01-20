Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

