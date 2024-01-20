Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of American Assets Trust worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 159.04%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

