Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 239 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $757.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.05.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

