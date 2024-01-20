Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $721.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

