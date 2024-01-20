Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of LivaNova worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

LivaNova Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,005.20 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.