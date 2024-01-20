Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of ACCO Brands worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

ACCO stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $564.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

