Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $45,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $139.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

