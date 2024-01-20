Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Interface worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Interface by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Interface by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Interface by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $684.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,178.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interface

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.