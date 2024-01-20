Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

