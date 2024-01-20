Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,084 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.