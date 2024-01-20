Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 398.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,459 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,698 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.