Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 371,751 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Knowles worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Trading Up 1.9 %

Knowles stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on KN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.