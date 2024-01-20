Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.34 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

