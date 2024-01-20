Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 793,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,341,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 322,857 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.51 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

