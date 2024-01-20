Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.