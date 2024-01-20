Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Worthington Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

