Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 349,848 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Shares of PGR opened at $170.13 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $172.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,582 shares of company stock valued at $19,791,309. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

