Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.