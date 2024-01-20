Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.74. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

