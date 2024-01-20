Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,843 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Xencor worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Xencor Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

