Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

