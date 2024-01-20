Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $155.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.