Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 199,664 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,664 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $291.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

