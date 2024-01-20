Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,525 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.5 %

BG opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

