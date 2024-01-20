Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,715 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

