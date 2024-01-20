Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.46.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

