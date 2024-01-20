Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $240.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.30. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

