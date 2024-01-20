Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $81.78 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

