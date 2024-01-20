Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,963 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 47,550 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sanmina by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

