Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $292,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,527,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,394,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.5 %

OVV stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

