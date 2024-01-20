Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $307,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,549,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,633,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.48 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

