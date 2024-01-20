Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of HALO opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

