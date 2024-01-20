Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.9 %

FOXF opened at $65.54 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

