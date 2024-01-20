Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,986,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,878,000 after buying an additional 103,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,603,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,033,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.11 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

