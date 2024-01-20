Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 47.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

