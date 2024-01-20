Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

