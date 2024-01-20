Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Trading Up 1.4%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 11,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
